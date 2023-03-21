PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Less than 24 hours after deciding to leave Providence College (PC) for Georgetown, Ed Cooley took to social media to thank the institution and its fans.

It was announced Monday that the men’s basketball coach was going to take a job leading the rival Hoyas, marking an unprecedented move in Big East conference history.

Replies to his social media posts were not all positive, but some did thank him for his time with the Friars and wished him luck.

PC said Monday they would start a national search for Cooley’s replacement “immediately.”

Read Cooley’s full statement:

“FRIARTOWN! What a ride this has been. We created something so special for this school and this city when no one believed we could. From 2011-2023 we turned this program into one of the most special men’s basketball programs in the country.”

“I’d like to send a BIG thank you to our fans, student body, alumni, donors, season ticket holders, current and past coaches on the staff, student managers and graduate assistants, the incredible team at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, the city of Providence, and the state of RI.”

“I also want to thank President Ken Sicard and Athletic Director Steve Napolillo and applaud their efforts to make Providence College a better place each day. Lastly and most importantly, I would like to thank all of my current and former players for believing in us.”

“Thank you for putting it all on the line each and every single game in black and white. Thank you! God Bless. Go Friars!”