PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – College basketball exhibition games are underway nationwide and the start of the hoops season is right around the corner. Providence blew the doors off Division II foe American International, 99-57, on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion.

Rafael Castro poured in a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins had 14 points and six boards. Louisville transfer Noah Locke and freshman Jayden Pierre each at ten points.

Highlights from the night and Ed Cooley’s post game thoughts in the video above.

READ MORE: Hopkins, Pierre listed as a potential breakout stars. Click here.