(WPRI) — Providence Journal college basketball writer Bill Koch joined 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon to talk about the PC Friars first-round matchup with Kentucky in the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Friars are the 11th seed in the East region, while Kentucky holds the 6th seed.

The game is scheduled for March 17 at 7 p.m. on CBS.