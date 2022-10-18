NEW YORK, NY (WPRI) — The PC men’s basketball team is coming into this season with high expectations, after a big 2021-22 season reaching the Sweet 16. On Tuesday the conference held media day for coaches and select players to preview each team, Head Coach Ed Cooley has high praise for the Big East. Graduate guard Jared Bynum was named to the Big East All-Preseason First Team

“The big east is special, and for us to be here ten years later when everybody was skeptical of the league, will it last, will it be good enough, we’ve only become one of the best if not the best college basketball league in the country year in and year out, and we’ve proven that year in and year out,” said Cooley.

PC has two exhibition matchups against American International College on October 20, and Assumption College on October 29 before opening the season against Rider University at the Amica Mutual Pavilion Center.