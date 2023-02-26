(WPRI) – Providence men’s basketball head coach Ed Cooley joined Morey Hershgordon from Washington, D.C. on Sunday following his team’s 88-68 win over Georgetown. The Friars are now 21-8 overall and 13-5 in the Big East. PC returns home for the final week of the regular season. It hosts Xavier on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Seton Hall on Saturday on FOX Providence.

