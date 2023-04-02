(WPRI) — Jayden Pierre is back. The talented rookie point guard announced his decision on Sunday in a conversation with Sports Director Morey Hershgordon that he is returning to Friartown for his sophomore season.

The two discuss his decision to stay at PC after entering his name in the transfer portal, the relationship he’s built with new head coach Kim English and personal and team goals for his second year at Providence.

Pierre also sets the record straight on how the famous 1-on-1 game with English unfolded that night in the practice facility.