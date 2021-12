PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College men’s basketball is on a roll. The Friars are now 9-1 on the season after a 68-58 win over Vermont Tuesday.

AJ Reeves and Nate Watson led the Friars with 24 points a piece.

PC’s only loss this season was to Virginia on November 23. They’ll look to keep it that way with just one non-league game left.

The Friars next game is on Saturday when they host Central Connecticut, before another big test against No. 15 Connecticut the following week.