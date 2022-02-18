PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For the first time since January 4, the No. 8 Providence College Friars will look to rebound from a loss. Providence faces a Butler team on Sunday that they beat at home 69-62 at the end of January.

“At this time of the year, you are coming down to the grind,” said head coach Ed Cooley. “You’re playing for something the next gour games.”

A win is almost a must if the Friars want to stay atop the Big East. Villanova hosts Georgetown on Saturday, a team that has yet to win a conference game this season.