The Big Dance is here!

This week, 68 of the best men’s college basketball teams in the country will duke it out on the hardwood for a chance at a national title.

Despite an early exit from the Big East Tournament at the hands of UConn, the PC Friars were once again selected for the NCAA Tournament. They’re an 11-seed and will head down to North Carolina to take on No. 6 Kentucky in the First Round.

Below is everything you need for this year’s NCAA Tournament:

The Bracket

NCAA Tournament Schedule

This year, games will air on WPRI 12, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

The First Four will play on Tuesday and Wednesday night before the First Round gets underway on Thursday.

Live Streaming

If you can’t get to a TV, don’t sweat. You can catch all the action on the NCAA Tournament’s official website.

Plus, don’t forget that 12 Sports has you covered right through the finals on Monday, April 3, on both 12 News and WPRI.com.

