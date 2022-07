(WPRI) – Six basketball players with ties to Rhode Island will suit up in the NBA’s Vegas Summer League. Play begins on July 7 and runs through July 17.



Celtics – AJ Reeves (PC)

July 9 – 5:30 p.m. NBATV

July 11 – 8 p.m. NBATV

July 12 – 8 p.m. ESPN2

July 14 – 3:30 p.m. NBATV

July 16 and/or July 17 – TBD

Hornets – Justin Minaya (PC)

July 8 – 6 p.m. ESPN2

July 10 – 9:30 p.m. NBATV

July 13 – 5 p.m. ESPN2

July 14 – 5 p.m. ESPN2

July 16 and/or July 17 – TBD

Lakers – Cole Swider (Portsmouth HS, St. Andrews)

July 8 – 10 p.m. ESPN2

July 10 – 9:30 p.m. NBATV

July 12 – 11 p.m. NBATV

July 15 – 11 p.m. ESPN2

July 16 and/or July 17 – TBD

Nets – David Duke (PC)

July 8 – 7 p.m. NBATV

July 10 – 3:30 p.m. NBATV

July 12 – 6 p.m. ESPNU

July 14 – 9 p.m. ESPNU

July 16 and/or July 17 TBD

Wizards – Kris Dunn (PC)

July 9 – 6 p.m. ESPN2

July 10 – 5:30 p.m. NBATV

July 13 – 6 p.m. NBA TV

July 15 – 9 p.m. ESPN2

July 16 and/or July 17 – TBD



Raptors – Jeff Dowtin (URI)

July 9 – 3:30 p.m. NBATV

July 12 – 5 p.m. NBATV

July 13 – 7 p.m. ESPN2

July 15 – 10 p.m. NBATV

July 16 and/or July 17 – TBD

Rockets – Tamenang Choh (Brown)

July 7 – 10 p.m. ESPN

July 9 – 8 p.m. ESPN 2

July 11 – 7 p.m. ESPN

July 14 – 9:30 p.m. NBA TV

July 16 and/or July 17 – TBD