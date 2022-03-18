KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI women’s historic season comes to a close in the first round of the WNIT in a 61-50 loss to Quinnipiac.

Head coach Tammi Reiss fought back tears after the game.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to this group,” she said. “They mean a lot, so I really wanted the to go out on top, and you know, they didn’t get to, so it hurts my heart because I love these kids.”

Under Reiss’ leadership, URI had one of the greatest seasons in program history and definitely recent memory. The Rams had only two league losses and were in the conversation to make the NCAA tournament. But unfortunately for Rhody, the magic ended in the postseason, starting with quarterfinals exit in the Atlantic 10 tournament and ending in the first game of the WNIT.

Reiss was asked after the game about the vacant head coaching position at her alma mater, Virginia.

To that, she reiterated her commitment to Rhode Island, “I haven’t reached our goal. We want to bring championships to Kingston.”

Though she said she cannot close the door completely.