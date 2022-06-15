FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of college football’s biggest events is coming to New England.

Gillette Stadium is set to host the Army-Navy game on Dec. 9, 2023, a source with direct knowledge confirmed to 12 News.

This is the third time Gillette has put in a bid to host the game. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick grew up around the Naval Academy, where his father was a coach from 1956 to 1989.

The Army-Navy game is one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football. Navy leads the series 62–53–7.

Boston was one of seven finalists, which included Philadelphia, where the 2022 game is scheduled to be played.