WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Ed Cooley is set to be introduced to the Georgetown University community as the new men’s basketball coach on Wednesday.

It was announced Monday that Cooley was going to take a job leading the rival Hoyas, marking an unprecedented move in Big East conference history.

He will be replacing the since-departed Patrick Ewing, who was fired after six seasons coaching the Hoyas.

Cooley came to Providence in 2011 and has compiled a 242-153 record, leading the Friars to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, a trip to the Sweet 16, a 2022 Big East regular season title and a 2014 Big East Tournament title.

He took to social media on Tuesday to thank the institution and its fans.

“FRIARTOWN! What a ride this has been. We created something so special for this school and this city when no one believed we could,” Cooley wrote on Twitter.

Replies to his social media posts were not all positive, but some did thank him for his time with the Friars and wished him luck.

Providence continues searching for Cooley’s replacement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.