Friars react to David Duke Jr. first NBA start

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence native and former Friar David Duke Jr. made his NBA debut and started in his first NBA game over the past two weeks. In his first start, Duke put up a strong performance, recording a double-double.

His college team was asked about Duke Jr. this week.

“I’m very proud of David,” said head coach Ed Cooley. “We always said the open game fits him. He’s earning his way in and I hope to continue to see him grow. He’s a good kid, good representative of the college.”

“David Duke’s a good player. He was a good player here and he’s chasing his dream for the Nets,” said Nate Watson. “We’re happy for him. Hopefully he can keep it going.”