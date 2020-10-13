Friar fans can have a cutout of themselves in the stands at PC home games

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While it hasn’t been decided yet whether fans will be able to attend Providence College games at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center this year, they can at least ensure they have the appearance of being there.

The college is giving Friar fans the opportunity to have a cutout of themselves in a seat at home games for men’s and women’s basketball and men’s hockey.

Season ticket holders can order a cutout for $40, while for non-season ticket holders it’s $50.

Proceeds from the campaign will go toward the Joe & MaryBeth Canavan Sports Medicine Fund to support the mental and physical wellness of PC student-athletes.

All orders must be submitted by Thursday, Nov. 5, to guarantee the cutout will be on display for all home games for the 2020-21 season.

PC encourages fans to choose a photo of themselves in Friar gear.