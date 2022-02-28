Can we go back to Saturday morning and redo this weekend? Wow, that was fun.

All four men’s teams picked up wins, two made history.

First, Bryant claimed the NEC Regular Season title in front of a sold-out Chace Center. The three-headed monster of Peter Kiss, Charles Pride and Hall Elisias paved the way to the crown. When all three are engaged the Bulldogs are tough to beat in that league.

From one sold-out gym to another; the nightcap on Saturday featured a determined Friars squad that wanted to make history on Senior Night. They left no doubt.

A 21-point rout against shorthanded Creighton left the Dunkin Donuts Center floor covered in green, black and white for hours after the final horn.

Ed Cooley reached the mountaintop in the conference. Something no other head coach in the history of the school has done.

Cooley can now write his own salary. He can stay in Friartown as long as he wants (as if he already hadn’t built up enough equity before). He’s officially in a class of his own. And to make it that much sweeter, he did it a few miles away from the streets where he grew up. Hollywood script.

URI and Brown took one step closer to the finish line. Both beat league bottom-feeders in Duquesne and Columbia respectively.

There still are a few games left in the regular season but the fate for each program is sealed. Two teams will play in national postseason tournaments, two will not.

So, it’s time to look back and grade the 2021-22 regular season. There’s a little change of format for this week’s column before conference tournament play heats up next week.

No. 9 Providence

Record: 24-3 (14-2) – Big East Regular Season Champions

Last: 72-51 win vs. Creighton on Feb. 26

Next: At No. 11 Villanova on March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Season high: Winning the Big East championship at home

Season low: 40 total points in loss to Virginia

Team MVP: Jared Bynum, nearly unstoppable since Big East play began

X-factor: A.J. Reeves, back to shooting with confidence before his injury

Building Block: Jared Bynum, a piece the Friar staff can showcase to attract prospects

Grade: A

Postseason expectations: Big East Tournament championship game appearance, Sweet 16 appearance

Regular season recap: This regular season deserves a spot on the Mt. Rushmore of regular seasons in program history. A chance to win 25 games, 16 coming at home. The Friars were 11-1 in games decided by five points or overtime. Each player bought into his role and thrived and played the best basketball of his career. Nate Watson improved as a passer and leader. AJ Reeves has shot with confidence. Noah Horchler is Mr. Consistent, as is Justin Minaya who could win Defensive Player of the Year. Al Durham was the perfect combo guard who could play on or off the ball when needed. Bynum came on like gangbusters. And Ed Croswell blossomed into possibly the best reserve big in the conference. Ed Cooley pushed nearly every right button. Simply put, it was a dream regular season. Now, it’s time to validate the success in March.

Rhode Island

Record: 14-13 (5-10) – Tied for 10th in Atlantic 10

Last: 70-54 win vs. Duquesne on Feb. 26

Next: Host Saint Louis March 2 at 7 p.m., at St. Joe’s March 5 at 1 p.m.

Season high: Home win over Davidson

Season low: Blowing back-to-back double digit leads in consecutive home games to George Washington and Richmond

Team MVP: Makhel Mitchell, back-to-back solid seasons

X-factor: Poor free throw shooting, league-worst 63.5%

Building Block: SeBastian Thomas, should be starting PG next three years

Grade: D

Postseason expectations: One win in Atlantic 10 tournament

Regular Season Recap: A very weak non-conference slate allowed the Rams to start 12-4 and then they couldn’t take advantage of a soft opening six games in league play where they played four of them at home. There was a legitimate chance to start 5-1. Six weeks later Rhody is 5-10. Jeremy Sheppard proved he’s a second or even third option at best. Ishmael El-Amin has reached double figures only six times against Division I opponents after averaging 16.2ppg a year ago. Ishmael Leggett hasn’t shown a consistent defining trait. The Mitchell twins can be very good, but need a dose of tough love and hard coaching. Antwan Walker, Malik Martin, Jalen Carey and Thomas largely made the most of their minutes off the bench. The only way David Cox should keep his job is if the Rams pull a Georgetown of last year and somehow run the table in the conference tournament.

Bryant

Record: 19-9 (16-2) – NEC Regular Season Champions

Last: 78-70 win vs. Wagner on Feb. 26

Next: Host NEC Quarterfinals vs. FDU/CCSU March 2 at 7 p.m.

Season high: Winning the NEC Regular Season Championship at home

Season low: Loss at home to Dartmouth

Team MVP: Peter Kiss, nation’s leading scorer at 25.1ppg

X-factor: Scoring from Hall Elisias, Dogs are 22-6 when he scores 10+

Building block: Erickson Bans, former Shea star could be primed for a breakout junior year

GRADE: A-

Postseason expectations: Win NEC Tournament

Regular season recap: The only reason the Bulldogs have a minus next to the ‘A’ is because of the shaky start in the non-conference. No, they were never expected to beat Houston, Cincinnati, or Clemson but losses to Bethune Cookman, Dartmouth and Stony Brook would all be wins if the team played any of those three right now. Jared Grasso didn’t care about the results then, and he certainly doesn’t care now. His team took their lumps and are better for it. The Chace is the place to be this week to experience a great atmosphere in the NEC playoffs before the Big East, A10 and Ivy League playoffs begin.

Brown

Record: 13-15 (5-8) – tied for 5th in Ivy League

Last: 81-74 win vs. Columbia

Next: At Yale March 5 at 7 p.m.

Season high: Win at Harvard Jan. 7

Season low: Loss to Cornell at home Jan. 30

Team MVP: Tamenang Choh, 20 points away from cracking the Top 10 in scoring in program history

X-factor: Jaylen Gainey, imagine if he scored the ball the whole year like he has the last six games

Building block: Kino Lilly, on pace to score 1,500+ in career

GRADE: C

Postseason expectations: N/A

Regular season recap: The Bears are the most disappointing team in the state on the men’s side. They had been building toward this season for quite some time. Choh returned for a fifth year despite interest and offers from bigger programs. Gainey entered as the reigning Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Mike Martin said it himself: this was the most talented and deepest team he’s ever had on the East Side. Yet the best the Bears will finish in league play is 6-8, a step back from the 8-6 and 7-7 finishes the previous two seasons. Factor in a sub .500 Harvard team, which usually occupies a spot in the Top 4, and they missed a prime opportunity for the program to reach the Ivy League playoffs for the first time in program history. This season will sting for quite a bit.

