CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles just earned their first-ever outright regular season title, and a big reason for that is a junior from Cumberland.

For his efforts in leading the team to a 17-3 record in the conference, Tyler Kolek was named Big East Player of the Year.

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12.7 points per game and a league-leading 7.9 assists per game, which was good for second in the nation.

After playing at Cumberland High School and St. George’s School in Middletown, Kolek spent his freshman year at George Mason University where he was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year. He then transferred to Marquette.

Kolek is among the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the top point guard in the nation.