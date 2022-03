SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Student tickets for Bryant’s NEC quarterfinal game on Wednesday sold out in less than a half hour Monday night. The excitement surrounding the program has been felt by the team on campus.

The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs host Central Connecticut State University at 7 p.m. Should the Bulldogs win, they would host Saturday’s semifinal game.

Also, head coach Jared Grasso was named NEC Coach of the Year and Peter Kiss and Charles Pride were named to the league’s first team.