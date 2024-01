SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Bryant is set to host Binghamton Thursday night in its conference home opener.

The Bulldogs are coming off a win over UMBC to open America East play Saturday, led by Sherif Gross-Bullock with 41 points.

Head coach Phil Martelli Jr. emphasized the importance of getting their first league win, especially on the road.

Bryant will look to improve to 2-0 in conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Chace Athletic Center.