DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball got back in the win column Sunday, defeating Holy Cross 78-62 on the final day of the Sunshine Slam tournament. The Bulldogs earn their second win of the season, snapping a three-game skid.

Peter Kiss scored a career-high 35 points, surpassing 1,000 career points in the process. Hall Elisias had six blocks, which makes him the DI program career recordholder with 152.

Bryant, now 2-3, will play at Brown on Friday.