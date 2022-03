PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown freshman sensation Kino Lilly Jr. was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy award, honoring the top freshman in Division I college basketball.

The only Ivy Leaguer on the list, Lilly’s name is next to players from blue blood programs like Duke and Kentucky.

Lilly led the team in made three-pointers, three-point percentage, and steals. He was second in points and assists.