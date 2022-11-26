PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown defeated No. 8 Providence 3-2 in the 36th Annual Mayor’s Cup on Saturday night.
A three-goal second period powered the Bears to victory over the Friars. Providence’s unbeaten streak was snapped at nine games.
by: Taylor Begley
