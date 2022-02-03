Brown preps for homestand with backs against the wall

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown men’s basketball is second to last in the Ivy League at the halfway point. Going forward, every game is becoming increasingly important for Mike Martin’s squad. The message… postseason starts now.

“I think as a coach and a leader, you have a responsibility to discuss the elephant in the room,” Martin said. “We’re playing playoff basketball now and our backs are against the wall. I think we have a team of fighters and when our backs are against the wall, I think we’ll be at our best.”

“We’re not oblivious to the position that we’re in. You know, we do, kind of, feel a greater urgency to change the results we’ve seen the last couple of weeks,” said junior guard Paxson Wojcik.

Three of their five losses have been by one possession.

“It could be some fouling in key defensive moments, could be some breakdown in some defensive coverages, it could be the other team making really clutch plays, it could be us getting great looks and not falling,” Martin said of his team’s struggles.

“It comes down to the little things and when games in the Ivy League are being decided by so few possessions and points, those little things and those details matter,” Wojcik said.

The Bears are not letting this disappointing start get to them mentally.

“One of the quotes I read the other day that stuck with me was learning to go from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm and I think that’s something that we’ve done,” Wojcik said.

Five of the Bears’ seven league games have been on the road. They are back home this weekend, starting Friday against Harvard, followed by Dartmouth on Saturday.