PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brown has just one game this weekend and it’s at Cornell.

The Big Red sits in second place in the Ivy League, one game above the Bears.

“We’re going to go up there with great confidence and expect to win,” Brown head coach Mike Martin said.

A long road trip to central New York awaits for Martin’s Bears, as the top two scoring offenses in the Ivy set to clash.

“Our mentality will be, let’s attack and get great shots,” Martin said. “Great shots in the first five or last five seconds. Let’s value every possession.”

The Bears have shown poise in high possession games, they hung a 97-spot on Columbia.

“It’s fun, having to adapt. It’s a challenge, but also an opportunity, having to get ready for an up-tempo game this weekend,” said Brown forward Nana Owusu-Anane.

Saturday’s game in Ithaca marks the midway point of the 14-game Ivy League slate. Bruno is looking to go 4-3 and position itself well for the second half of conference play.