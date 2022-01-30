Brown erases 21-point deficit, but loses at buzzer

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Kobe Dickson’s putback with 0.1 seconds left gave Cornell a 74-72 win over Brown on Sunday. This after Brown battled back from a 21-point deficit.

Dickson, a senior captain, tried to score under the basket off an inbounds pass from Dean Noll but had it blocked as Jaylan Gainey and Tamenang Choh surrounded him. Dickson recaptured the ball and put it off the glass just before the buzzer.

Noll led Big Red with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Kino Lilly Jr. had a game-high 23 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik added 16 points. Tamenang Choh had 10 points.