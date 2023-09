EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Boston College Eagles will be making their debut on The CW on Saturday.

You can watch the game locally at 2 p.m. on the CW Providence.

The Eagles are playing the Virginia Cavaliers at home for the school’s football family weekend.

All Atlantic Coast Conference football and basketball games will now be broadcast on The CW through the 2026-2027 season.