Big Tournament

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Westport detective in rape case accused of having ‘relationship’ with victim
Top Stories
Police: Rehoboth woman crashes vehicle into pole, flees scene
East Providence woman charged with OUI following traffic stop
Bryant University Women’s Summit postponed to June due to coronavirus concerns
Stocks fall, bond yields take another breathtaking drop
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Westport detective in rape case accused of having ‘relationship’ with victim
Top Stories
RI College hired cop facing sexual harassment claim in Central Falls
Video
Top Stories
Why a RI Supreme Court justice has been fighting a $200 ethics fine for over a year
Video
New round of grand jury subpoenas issued in Mattiello audit probe
Judge: RI Hells Angels leader failed to ‘keep the peace,’ ordered held without bail
Video
Child welfare activist, DCYF critic loses battle with cancer
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
Top Stories
19 RI contractors charged with crimes for shoddy or unfinished work
Video
Top Stories
Children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Recalled ceiling fans may eject blades
Smoothie kits recalled due to potential listeria contamination
Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
Sports
High School
College
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
High School Roundup: Scituate, Woonsocket girls hoops advance to division championship
Video
Top Stories
CCRI men’s basketball preparing for nationals
Video
Kevin McNamara joins Morey Hershgordon to talk PC, URI hoops
Video
URI falls to #3 Dayton on Senior Night, 84-57
Video
Streaking Friars win 5th in a row, 80-74 over Xavier
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/6/2020: Super Tuesday political roundtable
Video
Top Stories
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/28/2020: What you need to know about coronavirus in RI
Video
Target 12: Substitute Shortage
Video
Newsmakers 2/21/2020: Mayor Grebien; political roundtable
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup time
Video
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind: March 6
Video
Remarkable Women winner: Dr. Yvonne Heredia
Video
Free Donut Fridays at Dunkin
Video
‘Remarkable Women’ Winner Revealed!
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Mass. Governor Baker, Boston Mayor Walsh, and health officials update on coronavirus prepardness
Big Tournament
UVA Coach Tony Bennett reflects on championship game
Video
UVA fans still celebrating historic win
Video
Gallery: Comeback Cavs! Virginia wins NCAA championship
Twitter fills with support after Red Raider’s tough loss
PHOTOS: UVA headed home with National Championship trophy
More Big Tournament Headlines
WATCH: Virginia celebrates championship victory
Video
UVA national championship gear now on store shelves
Video
Title trophy in hand, Virginia has look of perennial power
Video
Watch: Virginia fans burn couch after historic win
Proud pop: Dick Bennett beams as son leads Virginia to title
‘I’ve never felt this way’: UVA fans relish school’s first National Championship
Video
Guy writes perfect ending in Virginia’s title-clinching win
Video
Virginia players react to historic win
Video
Texas Tech can’t finish comeback in NCAA title game
Video
Tiki Barber, Chris Long talk Virginia title win
Video
College Sports
CCRI men’s basketball preparing for nationals
Video
Kevin McNamara joins Morey Hershgordon to talk PC, URI hoops
Video
URI falls to #3 Dayton on Senior Night, 84-57
Video
Streaking Friars win 5th in a row, 80-74 over Xavier
Video
VIDEO NOW: Friars win 80-74 over Xavier
Video
More College Sports Headlines
Sports
High School Roundup: Scituate, Woonsocket girls hoops advance to division championship
Video
CCRI men’s basketball preparing for nationals
Video
Kevin McNamara joins Morey Hershgordon to talk PC, URI hoops
Video
URI falls to #3 Dayton on Senior Night, 84-57
Video
Streaking Friars win 5th in a row, 80-74 over Xavier
Video
More Sports Headlines
NCAA Basketball
Friberg scores 13 to carry Princeton past Brown 71-49
Video
Brown seniors gearing up for the biggest weekend of their careers
Video
Video Now: Bryant’s final two games present opportunities to help NEC Tournament seeding
Video
Pipkins scores 24, Providence beats No. 19 Marquette 84-72
Video
Bears embracing tight race in Ivy League standings
Video
More NCAA Basketball Headlines
High School
High School Roundup: Scituate, Woonsocket girls hoops advance to division championship
Video
Hometown Hero: Tatum Forbes
Video
Cranston West knocks off Cumberland in boys hockey quarterfinals, 6-4
Video
East Providence tops La Salle in O.T.; Mount Pleasant beats Smithfield in D-I boys basketball playoffs
Video
VIDEO NOW: East Providence edges rival La Salle in boys playoffs, 79-75
Video
More High School Headlines
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Bryant University Women’s Summit postponed to June due to coronavirus concerns
Stocks fall, bond yields take another breathtaking drop
Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US
At sea: Passengers off California await virus test results
RI couple self-quarantines after honeymoon trip to Italy amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Judge declares mistrial after juror goes home sick
Massachusetts reports 2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case
MBTA ‘ramping up’ cleaning efforts to protect against coronavirus
Video
Heroes Ball will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Insurers will cover virus tests, but check if costs apply
Coronavirus scare leaves RI Blood Center in urgent need of donors
Video
Sweeping Senate vote sends Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
Increasing Clouds Today, Light Snow and Gusty Winds Tonight
Video
New marijuana rules released as RI gears up for more dispensaries
Westport detective in rape case accused of having ‘relationship’ with victim
RI lawmakers withdraw bill to punish news outlets over reporting
RI College hired cop facing sexual harassment claim in Central Falls
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Portion of Beavertail Point now closed to vehicle traffic
Video
Eyes over the Bay: Narragansett Bay views from Sky Drone 12
Video
State of the Bay 360
More Sky Drone 12
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
White Claw debuts three new flavors
Go Inside FEMA: How a Rhode Island native oversees the nation’s response to disaster
Video
Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret — she’s pregnant
Making your own hand sanitizer: ‘Just don’t,’ experts say
Video
Trebek: Difficult times in year since cancer diagnosis
Video
RI leap year babies stay forever young
Video
Once upon a time, two young authors loved dogs
Video