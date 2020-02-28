Yianni Kourakis and Bill Koch break down URI and PC’s big weekends ahead

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Coronavirus
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
RIC Women’s Basketball advances to Little East finals, 62-47 over Castleton State
Video
Top Stories
Victims of gas explosions could receive lump-sum payments
Video
Middletown officer convicted for changing, deleting reports
Tax assessor: Mailing facility to blame for Cumberland appraisal letter dilemma
Video
Providence library receives $100,000 grant for public tech education
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
$400M Pawtucket soccer project may need more time, but ‘countless investors’ interested
Video
Top Stories
Report: RI Veterans Home hurt by OT, absentee workers, $1M cleaning contract
Video
Top Stories
Rape kit access bill opposed by AG, Day One
Video
RI to pay $20K to redesign 23 doorways at Veterans Home
Video
Cranston leader urges Fung to act on mulch company concerns
Video
GOP assails House Dems for standing by Mattiello amid grand jury probe
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
19 RI contractors charged with crimes for shoddy or unfinished work
Video
Top Stories
Children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Top Stories
Recalled ceiling fans may eject blades
Smoothie kits recalled due to potential listeria contamination
Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
Peanut butter recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
College
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
RIC Women’s Basketball advances to Little East finals, 62-47 over Castleton State
Video
Top Stories
Juanita Sanchez tops Westerly, 62-50 in girls hoops playoffs
Video
Yianni Kourakis and Bill Koch break down URI and PC’s big weekends ahead
Video
URI’s Langevine expected to play against St. Louis
Video
PC embracing bubble status ahead of big Villanova game
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Target 12: Substitute Shortage
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/21/2020: Mayor Grebien; political roundtable
Video
Top Stories
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
Surviving a Stroke: Caroline’s Story
Video
Newsmakers 2/14/2020: Neil Steinberg; political roundtable
Video
Target 12: Inside the RI Veterans Home
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Beating Daylight Saving Time Stress
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Bife A Casa
Video
Eye on RI: party with your friends from ‘Sesame Street’!
Video
A Look at the Top Wedding Trends of 2020
Video
Financial Workshop for the Ladies
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Impact of Opioids
Yianni Kourakis and Bill Koch break down URI and PC’s big weekends ahead
College Sports
Posted:
Feb 27, 2020 / 11:06 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 27, 2020 / 11:07 PM EST
Yianni Kourakis and Bill Koch break down URI and PC’s big weekends ahead
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
‘Art for Emerson’ donation drive blooms from friendship between young cancer patient, police officer
Video
RI, Mass. residents complain to FCC about Super Bowl halftime show
Officers deliver baby in car outside Bridgewater Home Depot
Video
Dunkin’ now selling sleeves of bacon
Fall River salon offering free haircuts to foster children
David Ortiz estate sale includes memorabilia, household items
‘She would’ve danced to it every day’: Westerly shooting victim’s daughter honors mom’s legacy through power of song
Video