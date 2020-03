PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) - Portsmouth's Tim Doherty and his Maine Blackbears were optimistic heading into the Hockey East Tournament, one that never happened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even still, Doherty with a standout year for Maine, notching 37 points good for second on his team and eighth best in Hockey East. The former St. George's star still has a year left as he tries to approach the 100-point mark for his career.