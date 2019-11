SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) – Saturday’s visit to College Park, Maryland will be a homecoming for Rhode Island head coach David Cox and senior guard Jeff Dowtin.

Cox grew up in Washington D.C., admiring the play of the late Len Bias at Maryland and Dowtin grew up in nearby Upper Marlboro where he attended St. John’s College high school.

URI took care of LIU in their season opener, now comes a big opportunity visiting #7 Maryland, led by Dowtin’s high school teammate Anthony Cowan.