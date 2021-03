The University of Rhode Island’s season came to an end in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday with the Rams losing to the Dayton Flyers 84-72. URI finishes the season 10-15, their worst record since 2013-2014.

In his final game wearing the keaney blue, Rams senior Fatts Russell scored 8 points. The Rams could not contain Ibi Watson who finished with 25 points for the Flyers.