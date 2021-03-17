URI’s Russell, Cumberland native Kolek enter transfer portal; PC’s Watson to stay for 5th year

Two local college hoops players of note have entered their names into the transfer portal. URI senior guard Fatts Russell says he’s considering a 5th year outside of Kingston. The NCAA granted a 5th year of eligibility to seniors due to the pandemic.

Cumberland native and St. George’s graduate Tyler Kolek is also looking elsewhere following a rookie of the year campaign in the Atlantic-10 playing for George Mason. Kolek said the dismissal of his head coach Dave Paulsen led to his decision.

One player staying put in Providence College’s Nate Watson who will return for his 5th year.