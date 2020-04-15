URI’s Kyle Murphy ready for NFL Draft excitement

ATTLOBORO, MA (WPRI) – URI All-American offensive lineman and Attleboro native Kyle Murphy is counting down the days until the NFL draft after doing all the requisite zoom calls and face times with NFL scouts and coaches including his local New England Patriots.

“The past couple of weeks I’ve had a lot more teams hit me up. Just regular phone calls or interviews–just surreal experience because I’m living my dream, ” Murphy said.

Murphy’s play at the East-West Shrine Bowl and his performance at the NFL Combine, gave NFL scouts plenty of tape of the Attleboro native.

“I just really wanted to show my ability, my will to learn and show that I belong and I am there for a reason.”