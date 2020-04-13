URI’s Jacob Toppin latest Ram to transfer

DAYTON, OH – FEBRUARY 11: Jacob Toppin #21 of the Rhode Island Rams goes to the basket while defended by Obi Toppin #1 of the Dayton Flyers in the second half of a game at UD Arena on February 11, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 81-67. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The roster turnovers continues in Kingston. URI freshman Jacob Toppin is the latest Rams player to transfer from the program. Toppin made the announcement on his instragram page on Monday.

The 6-9 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds a game for URI last year and was projected to be a big part of the team’s future. He joined Tyrese Martin, Mekhi Long and Greg Hammod as players who left the program.

David Cox has also had several players transfer into the program which amounts to a big roster turnover heading into 2020-2021.

Jacob Toppin is the younger brother of National Player of the Year, Dayton’s Obi Toppin