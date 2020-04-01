URI’s Isaiah Coulter getting ready for NFL draft amidst coronavirus concerns

The NFL draft is one of the few sporting events that is still scheduled to happen later this month. For URI junior receiver Isaiah Coulter, if his name gets called it will cap off a journey to his ultimate goal of playing in the NFL.

Coulter had an impressive NFL combine in February running a 4.45 40-yard dash. He’s currently projected to land anywhere between the 4th and 7th round.

But with coronavirus concerns, the pre-draft process has been anything but normal. Coulter is talking to NFL teams via Facetime and phone calls. The Bucs, Saints and Vikings are teams that have already reached out the Rams wideout.

Coulter, his cousin Aaron Parker and lineman Kyle Murphy all represented Rhode Island at the combine. No other FCS program had more than one representative.