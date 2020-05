DAYTON, OH – FEBRUARY 11: Fatts Russell #1 of the Rhode Island Rams tries to drive to the basket while defended by Dwayne Cohill #35 of the Dayton Flyers in the first half of a game at UD Arena on February 11, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 81-67. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In an off season of change for the URI basketball program, their biggest constant will remain in Kingston. Junior Fatts Russell announced on his instagram page that he’s returning for his senior season with the Rams.

Typical of the performer that Fatts is, his announcement was delivered Michael Jordan style with the same message Jordan used in 1995, “I’m Back.”

Russell will be the Rams best player next season and will be in contention for All-American accolades.