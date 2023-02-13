KINGSTON (WPRI) – URI men’s basketball head coach Archie Miller announced on Monday that guard Brayon Freeman is no longer a member of the team.

“Brayon will no longer be a part of our program,” Miller said in a release. “We wish him well in his future. We will continue to support Brayon’s academics, health and wellness while he is a part of our university.”

Freeman was in his first year in Kingston after transferring from George Washington. He played in 23 of the 24 games and averaged 14.3 points per game, second on the team behind Ish Leggett.