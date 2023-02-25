(WPRI) — For the first time in program history, the URI women’s basketball team has clinched a share of the A-10 title, defeating Dayton 81-57 on Saturday. The Lady Rams finish the regular season with a 23-5 record (14-2) in conference.

FINAL: #URI blow out Dayton 81-57



Historic day for the Rams. They clinch at least a share of the regular season title.



Most wins in program history (23), most wins in conference play (14) and most wins at the Ryan Center in a season (13). @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/eoVkhOy5WO — Aniekan Okon 🇳🇬 (@aniekan_okon_) February 25, 2023

“It was pure satisfaction. It’s the reason I cane here was to build something special. It’s the reason I didn’t want to leave here,” said head coach Tammi Reiss. “All those fans that stayed with us, you think about and I see them all in the stands and I had to personally thank them all after the game because it means the world to us.”