PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Maye Toure had a game-high 22 points, leading Rhode Island past Brown in women’s basketball Friday night.

Sophie Phillips added 14 points for the Rams. Kyla Jones led the Bears with 16 points.

The Lady Rams bounced back after suffering their first loss of the season Tuesday at Maine. URI visits No. 14 NC State Sunday. Brown visits Loyola Chicago next Wednesday.