KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI men’s basketball team fought back time and time again on Tuesday night at the Ryan Center against UMass Lowell. Facing a more experienced group that touted an 11-1 record, the Rams found a way to pick up their most impressive win of the season. Brayon Freeman went the length of the floor to tie the game at end of regulation. Then, Ish Leggett knocked down a pair of free throws with six seconds left in the extra session and the Rams survived a potential game-tying shot to earn a 77-75 victory.

Highlights and postgame reaction from Kingston is in the video above.