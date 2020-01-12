URI tops VCU on the road 65-56

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jeff Dowtin scored 21 points and Cyril Langevine grabbed 13 rebounds and Rhode Island beat VCU 65-56. Rhode Island built a 30-15 advantage with 4:42 remaining De-Rbefore halftime before VCU closed the half on a 13-5 run. Martin started the second half with a 3-pointer, Dowtin made a layup and Russell a jump shot to extend the lead to 14. VCU, which earned five votes in the AP Men’s Top 25 poll, had its three-game win streak come to an end. De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points for VCU.
