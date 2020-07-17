URI to play fall sports in spring as A-10 postpones schedules

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) announced Friday that all of its scheduled fall sports contests and championships will be postponed to the spring due to the ongoing pandemic, affecting a variety of programs at the University of Rhode Island (URI).

The sports affected include men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country, and volleyball.

Fall competitive schedules for men’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and women’s rowing will also be postponed, as will non-traditional competition seasons for baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse.

The A-10 plans to announce the rescheduling details at a later date.

Upon arrival to campus, teams will still have the opportunity to train and practice under approved safety protocols established between the league, each school, and local public health experts, according to the A-10. Modifications to practices are already underway.

The conference and leadership at schools have agreed to a “look-in window” mid-September, for the potential of a shortened competitive schedule among conference opponents if the virus risk has lessened.

The A-10 says the reinstatement of in-conference competitions would require medical and institutional protocols that would assure the safety of all student-athletes, staff and the campus community.

If the risk of COVID-19 remains the same or worsens, the teams will continue training and practicing in preparation for the 2021 spring season while attending classes.

The A-10’s 2020-21 winter and spring sports — other than swimming and diving fall contests — are unchanged at this time.

As a “basketball-centric” conference, the league determined it would be “premature” to make decisions on their schedule at this time.

This decision comes one day after the Big East decided its fall sports schedules will not include out-of-conference competition.