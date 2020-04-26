URI stars Aaron Parker, Kyle Murphy sign NFL deals

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Isaiah Coulter broke through for URI becoming the first Ram drafted into the NFL since 1986, but two of his teammates are also joining him in the pros.

His cousin and star wide out Aaron Parker signed an Undrafted Free Agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys and Attleboro native and offensive lineman Kyle Murphy signed a UDFA contract with the New York Giants.

Parker and Murphy were both named second-team FCS All-Americans in 2019 and the pair both found their names on the all-Colonial Athletic Association first team.

Parker led the league with 972 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and backed up his play as a senior leading the conference with 81 catches for 1,224 receiving yards.

Murphy saw time in 43 games during 4 seasons. The reliable piece up front was also quite versatile. He played tackle, guard and center during his time as a Ram.