SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The URI baseball team split it’s Atlantic 10 opening doubleheader with George Mason on Friday.

The Patriots took Game 1 7-6 and the Rams won Game 2 8-4.

Junior Trystan Levesque dominated in the second game, striking out 11 batters over seven two-run innings. He has 19 strikeouts over his last 13 innings of work.

The series will conclude Sunday at noon.