South Kingstown, RI (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Rams 10-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday at Dayton but the Rams still have all their goals in front of them.

URI is currently projected to be in the NCAA Tournament so they’ll be expected to beat St. Joseph’s Saturday at the Ryan Center. The Hawks are winless in Atlantic-10 play this year.

Rhody again will be led by Junior Guard Fatts Russell who was named to the Naismith Watch list on Thursday–a list of the nation’s top 30 players.