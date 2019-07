BALTIMORE, MD (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Rams were picked to finish 8th in the CAA conference preseason poll released Tuesday at media day in Baltimore.

It’s the highest preseason ranking Rhody has received since they were picked 8th in 2011. Seniors Aaron Parker and Kyle Murphy were named to the All-Conference team. URI is coming off a 6-5 (4-4) season, their first winning season in 17 years.

Rhode Island begins their season August 31st at Ohio.