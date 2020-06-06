URI men’s basketball adds Syracuse transfer Jalen Carey

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – David Cox and the Rhode Island basketball team were at it again on Friday. Despite many key losses, the Rams have relied heavily on the transfer market to reload their squad for upcoming years. Friday afternoon Rhody reeled in its fifth transfer of the offseason, former Syracuse guard Jalen Carey.

Carey made the announcement on his Instagram page.



“Being able to play for a black coach (especially with everything that’s going on in today’s world) was a no brainer,” Carey wrote. “And I am glad to announce that I will be committing to the University of Rhode Island!! #GoRams🐑 #BlackLivesMatter“

Carey played sparingly as a freshman in 2018-19 and played just two games last season due to a thumb injury that required surgery. The former ESPN Top-50 recruit out of Harlem, NY is expected to apply for a medical redshirt and for a waiver for the upcoming season. If he is granted the medical redshirt, Carey will have three years of eligibility remaining. If he is granted the waiver, he will be eligible to play right away this upcoming 2020-21 season.