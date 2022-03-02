KINGSTON (WPRI) – URI men’s basketball lost to Saint Louis 80-74 on Wednesday night.

The Rams erased a 15-point second half deficit, led by one with 5:30 to go and was then outscored 14-7 to the finish line.

Rhody is now 14-14, 5-11 in the Atlantic 10 and will finish with a worse record than last year’s 7-10 mark.

They need a win in the regular season finale at St. Joe’s on Saturday and a UMass loss at George Mason to finish in 10th place and avoid the opening round of the upcoming conference tournament.