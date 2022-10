KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – URI hosted its “Blue and White” intrasquad scrimmage at the Ryan Center on Saturday.

The White team defeated the Blue team 45-37 through two 10-minute periods of play. George Washington transfer, sophomore guard Brayon Freeman led the way with 17 points.

The Rams open their season on Monday, Nov. 7 at home against Quinnipiac.