URI heads to Brooklyn needing three wins in three days

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) -The University of Rhode Island head to Brooklyn for the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the 3-seed, needing three wins in three days to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

With plenty of experience in the back court playing at the Barclays Center, the Rams know what it takes to play well in the tournament setting.

Beginning on Thursday, Eyewitness Sports will have live team coverage from New York as the PC Friars and URI Rams play in their conference tournaments.

Then, get ready for The Big Tournament with the latest headlines and expert analysis in our Washington Trust Bracket Breakdown on Sunday, March 15, at 11:30 p.m. on WPRI 12.

The Big Tournament: Complete Coverage »